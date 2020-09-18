×Engine knock that sounds like it's underneath car behind drivers side tire

Hi guys i have posted a couple threads on here with some good feedback.my 02 mustang is a beautiful car with only 74,000 miles on it The paint is excellent and it has air brushed black flames on both doors.Anyway I do have a little bit of lifter noise ,very minimal and engine runs great! Until now.I seem to have a knocking noise that sounds like it is coming from underneath the car and behind the drivers side tire. It's not just a little lifter sound but almost sounds like a knocking sound that accompanies the lifter sound now.If I am in neutral and parked and open the door,then push the gas down I can hear knocking coming from what appears to be underneath the car behind the drivers side tire.Bottom of motor I think.Almost sounds like a diesel engine underneath there? If I push the gas down it seems to knock faster the higher the rpms are.Almost sounds like I got bad gas with it knocking.I did just get gas 10 minutes before it started knocking underneath.Maybe it is a coincidence? I just picked my car up from my mechanic today and had a McLeod street pro clutch and flywheel with bbk clutch cable installed.I am getting noises from clutch already soon as I left the shop.i am hearing a fast clicking sound liKe a dead car battery makes coming up through the dash which is something with clutch or cable?My mechanics son always wants to race me with his boosted honda everytime I go in there.I am wondering if he screwed up my engjne because when his dad put the clutch in he let his son test drive it.Mg stomach sank when I heard he drove it.He probably beat the piss out of it because It absolutely did not have this knocking sound

Before I took it there! A little bit of lifter noise yes but it was actually pretty darn quiet.My mechanic said it's one of the best 4.6 2 Valves he ever listed to and it sounded great to him.He also said car has no bottom end noise whatsoever.This was a week ago.This car is like my child so I need to know what I got to do to her so I don't have to pull the plug so to speak! Thanks a lot from one dedicated mustang fan to another.