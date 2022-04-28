‘02 F150 5.4 - transmission removal

So while I wait to figure out my rear end issues
Dec 29, 2017
2,965
2,244
133
Long Island, NY
My ‘02 F150 that my daughter now drives is starting to leak fluid from the front grommet that give you access to the torque converter drain.
The trans was rebuilt about 3 years ago…. Maybe 4.
I’m assuming it’s the front seal and not the drain plug.
My question is how difficult is this trans removal going to be if I do it in my driveway? Much different than bench pressing a t-5 into place, I know.
 

