Hi guys, my ‘95 GT 5.0 was stolen 2 weeks ago, so I just bought an ‘02 V6 with a weird 1 knock sound. It happens at random, driving fast or slow. It sounds just like a rock hitting a windshield, but the sound comes from the area between the windshield and drivers window. I hear it every time I drive, sometimes once other times 2-3 during a trip. Anybody know what causes it? Or heard of it happening? Any help will be appreciated.