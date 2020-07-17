‘06 Mustang GT oil pressure switch??

Hello everyone. Yesterday I took a trip in my ‘06 stang and on the way home, while I was stopped at a red light, a low oil pressure message showed up on my dash and the gauge read no pressure. I was about to pull over and shut it off ASAP but as soon as I started moving it went away. During this whole time, the engine was running perfectly normal and smooth with no knocking or anything. I stopped at plenty more red lights and the message did not come back. Also, before and after my trip I checked my oil level and it was fine. Has anyone experienced anything similar? Seems to me if the oil pressure was actually low the car probably wouldn’t have made it home the 50+ miles, so I’m thinking maybe it’s just something with the oil pressure switch. Any help is appreciated.