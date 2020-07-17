‘06 Mustang GT oil pressure switch??

S197GT

S197GT

Member
May 14, 2019
4
1
13
USA
Hello everyone. Yesterday I took a trip in my ‘06 stang and on the way home, while I was stopped at a red light, a low oil pressure message showed up on my dash and the gauge read no pressure. I was about to pull over and shut it off ASAP but as soon as I started moving it went away. During this whole time, the engine was running perfectly normal and smooth with no knocking or anything. I stopped at plenty more red lights and the message did not come back. Also, before and after my trip I checked my oil level and it was fine. Has anyone experienced anything similar? Seems to me if the oil pressure was actually low the car probably wouldn’t have made it home the 50+ miles, so I’m thinking maybe it’s just something with the oil pressure switch. Any help is appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Engine 2001 Mustang GT 2 Valve 4.6 No Oil Pressure. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
M Does anyone know what the hole to the left of the oil pressure sender is for?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
W Engine 1989 Mustang GT oil pressure low Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
I 98 Mustang v6 Oil pressure drops at idle SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
J 2014 Mustang GT - Oil Temp Sensor 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J Mustang 2003 GT - Oil Pressure Switch Failure and (SCP) Data Link Fault SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
B High Oil Pressure Upon Starting SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
Ck250 Low Oil Pressure In My Mustang 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
S 2005 mustang gt random oil pressure drop 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
Falcon79 1968 mustang oil pressure guage connector Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
S Hello new Mustang owner here The Welcome Wagon 1
B 1982 Mustang 5.0 oil leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
92j3ieje8 How many miles is an oil change needed for a v6 o4 mustang? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Hollywood_Vae My 95 mustang gt burning oil. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
E mustang 1966 Oil in intake Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
C 1998 Ford Mustang Gt, Oil(mixed with coolant) flowing out of the coolant resivior. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
M Please Help and Advice The Welcome Wagon 4
G 1975 Ford Mustang II 140 CID How many oil gallons use the engine? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 1
0 03 Mustang v6 .....Rpm dropping/ New oil Change SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
1 Engine 1995 Mustang GT 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
Blucifer99 Engine 1992 mustang oil pan capacity with and without filter change Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
J Engine 92 mustang oil leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
C Engine 1999 Mustang V6 / Engine is Tapping but Not Knocking goes away after 1 - 5 mins idling / Possible Oil Pump? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
R 1992 Mustang Gt Vortech V1 Install = Lower Intake Oil Leak. Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
M WTB/Trade Iso: '78 V8 Frame/motor Mounts, Manifolds/headers & Oil Pan Mustang II Parts 1
bluelx347 Expired Canton Road Race Oil Pan 79-93 Mustang - $200 Engine and Power Adder 1
R 94 Mustang V6 Oil Leak! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Tyler Hunter Engine 93 5.0 Car Won't Start, Oil On All Spark Plugs!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 29
A Oil Leak/hissing Noise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Debrajean70 Check Engine Light On 2004 Stang Gt With Low Milage!! The Welcome Wagon 5
K 1971 351 Cleveland, Oil In The Radiator 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
Coyote Stipes Engine Oil Swap 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 14
bigmeanbeast SOLD Jlt Oil Separator / 05-10 Mustang Gt Engine and Power Adder 1
M 5w20 Oil In The S550 V8 Mustang Gt 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 6
L 2003 V6 Mustang Oil Leak Above Oil Filter SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
Jriess 2003 Mach1 Mustang Oil Cooler SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Walter Sparks Drivetrain 1973 Mustang Tans Fluid And Rear End Oil?? Synthetic? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
j21moss Mid West MCA "Race to Indy" Mustang Nationals @ Lucas Oil Raceway Regional Forums and Event Information 2
Killa 1995 mustang gt 5.0L gear oil 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
Killa 1995 mustang gt 5.0L oil weight Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
j21moss 32nd Annual Mustang & All Ford Car Show & Swap Meet at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indy Regional Forums and Event Information 0
D 96 mustang gt low oil light problems SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
cool92gt mustang 8.8 gear oil Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
jeremy canter mustang cobra oil pan Engine and Power Adder Parts 2
199 1966 Mustang 289 Hot weather Engine Oil Advise & Suggestions Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
Celeb What's with Mustang oil filters? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
Manewaymja2 Mustang Manual 5Speed Gear Box Oil Change / What Oil to Use. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
M Factory Fill Oil on 2010 Mustang GT? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
M Conventional Oil in the 2010 Mustang GT? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 6
H 75 Mustang Oil Pan 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom