‘65 brake pedal bracket/steering column question

My steering wheel is too close to the seat in my ‘65 coupe after the rebuild. I have tried to find a parts assembly diagram to see if the dashboard end of the brake pedal support bracket is supposed to go above the dash or below.

As it is now, it’s attached below the dash and presents about a 1-1/4” gap there. See the photo attached.

If it could bolt on the underside of the dash (i.e., rest on the dashboard), I could gain the height at the steering wheel to clear the seat.

Does anyone have a diagram, or picture, or experience with this issue?