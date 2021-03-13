‘65 brake pedal bracket/steering column question

6

65hardhead

New Member
Mar 13, 2021
2
0
1
73
Fort Worth, TX
My steering wheel is too close to the seat in my ‘65 coupe after the rebuild. I have tried to find a parts assembly diagram to see if the dashboard end of the brake pedal support bracket is supposed to go above the dash or below.
As it is now, it’s attached below the dash and presents about a 1-1/4” gap there. See the photo attached.
If it could bolt on the underside of the dash (i.e., rest on the dashboard), I could gain the height at the steering wheel to clear the seat.
Does anyone have a diagram, or picture, or experience with this issue?
 

Attachments

  • 28A53C34-DFFF-4AC3-9F8F-004D2AE6E314.jpeg
    28A53C34-DFFF-4AC3-9F8F-004D2AE6E314.jpeg
    750.3 KB · Views: 1
  • 5B9290F7-DAC4-442C-8711-C82FB4D90EB5.jpeg
    5B9290F7-DAC4-442C-8711-C82FB4D90EB5.jpeg
    306.6 KB · Views: 1

