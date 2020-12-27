‘83 T-top Coupe - I Worked on Booger

Hey guys.My shoulder is getting much better, I lost quite a bit of lateral strength though.This is Super Bowl weekend and my Chiefs are in it again!So no car work this weekend. Besides, it’s supposed to rain on Saturday.I can reach up without pain finally, so next weekend (or sooner) I’ll get out there and try grinding some welds.I’ve been wanting some Kenny Brown control arms for the irs. I’m not sure about getting the uppers though. Frankly I’ve been reading some crappy reviews about KB stuff. I just really, really want to get rid of those factory lca’s.After cleaning and smoothing the old uca position I will do my hard tail on the irs.Anyhow, I’m still alive and healing up well.