Hey Y’all,

Never had an F.i Mustang. Just picked up an 86 GT vert.

88k miles. stock everything Took it home, installed headers back exhaust w/ cats

70mm tb(I know too big probably)

Removed smog pump and sealed vacuum lines and holes in heads



after the work was done, she was idling rough. Surging like crazy. Smelled rich af( burning my !)



pulled the codes 21,31,42,92

Then did a

Smoke Test:

EGR valve was leaking

Removed the EGR and capped the vacuum lines, blocked off opening



replaced ECT (code 21)



still surging, I decided to smoke test again ( I’m smoke testing theough the vacuum tree?)

No leaks

-pulled the pcv, plugged the hole and the line( check intake leak) no suction at filler breather

-tested fuel pressure, all good



Vacuum test***12in at idle, consta



Like a noob, I just figured, Imma throw an IAC at this thing and do a reset

—this actually worked for about 25minutes then it started surging again



ran the scanner again. 31(egr gone), 42,92 richy rich. Did the cylinder test also. All are good

Replaced the 02 sensors, no change



still surging

I’ve been over timing, tps voltage, several smoke tests, idle resets



the car drives amazing, the idle is just completely screwed. I mean it really cruises nicely, just when let off she’s pulsing and not being nice



This car actually has a smaller 55 series battery in it. The battery bled acid all over my new driveway a few weeks ago right before I worked on it. Hasn’t happened since. Will probably replace with a proper size tomorrow