Engine ‘86 GT power steering pump not moving fluid

Hey guys, so I have a problem with the power steering pump not moving fluid on my ‘86 GT.

The pump had been sitting on the shelf for a while because I was in the process of building an engine for the car. The pump worked when I pulled it off the car, but after I got the engine in and installed the pump again, it doesn’t seem to move any fluid through the system, and the power steering subsequently doesn’t work. Does this mean that the pump is just bad, or can I fix it somehow? Any help is appreciated. Thanks
 

