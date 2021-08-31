Electrical ‘90 horn wiring??

Hello all,
Doing a ground up resto/mod on a 90 hatch. Neatly shaved and tucked bay now and am getting into the electrical phase of the project. It came to me from the south (I'm located in Michigan) as the rolling chassis of a former 4 banger. All electrical was intact but some things disconnected. I didn’t make note in the tear down, but now as all driver side wiring is tucked in apron, I don’t see a connection for the horns. I do however see this empty connection and am wondering if the horn wiring connects to this via a spade connector. Can anyone confirm or deny this?

