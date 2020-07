Hi everyone. New to the forum but not fords or mustangs. I had a 66 which I sold a few years ago and just bought an ‘88 mustang gt with a 460 out of a ‘97 f250. It has a c6 and 2.73’s in the rear. Engine is bone stock except for CAI. Was wondering if anyone has this kinda set up and how they like it and what kind of times they run?