Hi guys I need some info on a good (or bad) STOCK flywheel for a 5.0. Long story short; I’m swapping a 2000 Explorer 5.0 and a T5 (‘86) into a MGB. No mods on motor and it won’t be beat on any so just a stock cast flywheel will do. Clutch is stock and I need to find an inexpensive flywheel. Rock has Luk for $49ish. Anyone have any problems with one? What about an Exedy wheel?



thanks