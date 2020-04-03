“Mystery Mufflers” vs. Roush Axle Backs - Exhaust Comparison

I picked up these axle backs second hand a few months back. Nobody really seemed to know where they came from (seller wasn’t sure either) so I’ve started calling them the “mystery mufflers”. This got them installed on my 2014 GT and made a video of the install and a sound comparison between these and my Roush axle backs.I did some searching and they bear slight resemblance to the flow master outlaws and the American Muscle SR performance axle backs but not close enough to either to be a confirmed match IMO.Anyways, here’s the video. Let me know what you think or if you have any theories. Thanks.