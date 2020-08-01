“New” to the forum - 1995 V6 body 5.0 Swapped

Whats up everybody, I’m somewhat new to the forum and forums in general. I’ve been on many forums hundreds of times looking for answers to some questions but this is the first account i’ve madeMy car has a little story behind it, I HAD a 95 5.0 and ended up hitting a ditch and messing up the body bad. Instead of spending thousands for the body work I bought a 95 V6 roller and full swapped the 5.0, motor, trans, driveshaft, rear end, engine harness, etc. You name it I swapped it hahaha. All mods done to the car are in my profile description.I have big plans for the car coming soon. New paint in a few weeks along with a new saleen style wing and cobra bumper. I have a GT40 intake ready to be put on, F303 cam and Procharger in the near future.