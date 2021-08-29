Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 11” 88 GT T-Top build thread

We are Almost 11 years to the date of the fire that took 2 Mustangs I owned. The 94 Cobra which was the original build thread I got one month after the fire. It replaced the 95 Cobra I had. The other car in the fire was an 88 Grey GT that I had done a lot of work on including painting when I was a teenager. I had it from 95 until 2009 when it was destroyed.
83E2F1EA-24A0-4E72-8124-D421ACDA23E5.jpeg

48977770-0499-4BF3-862D-49A48D2463D8.jpeg
It looks bad but I didnt really lose as much of
It because I had already taken a lot of it apart to redo the car.
So August 2010 a year after the fire I decided to go about replacing the GT with another one.
But even when I got my first mustang I had wanted a T-Top but couldnt find or afford one. All I could find was notches. They were all cheap too. Funny now! They are the highest.
So I knew I I wanted a T-Top GT and I found one for sale in Knoxville. Funny thing was the same guy I bought my 88 GT from in 95 had done most of the work on this car to make it what it was. A local rebuilder named Stanley Bivens. He owned a place named Restang. He was a good friend and someone I learned Mustangs from. The those 2 things made it a no brainer for me. I bought the car from the seller and I’ve owned it for the past 11 yrs. So a lot of this work will be long in the past of that.
3ABFCF58-70BB-4FC2-9466-53B763F34309.jpeg
 
