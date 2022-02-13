Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 12” 93 Cobra R tribute build thread

95steedamustang

95steedamustang

Easy to use in another rear end
SN Certified Technician
Apr 22, 2009
2,049
3,554
164
East TN
I thought about naming this build thread “hiding another car from @Noobz347 since he says I am always trying to sneak them in on him.

I put question marks on the title because its hard to say what this car really is or is going to be. It was donated to me and my shop.

I actually saved it from the crusher. The owner didnt want to do a high dollar build on the car because when I researched it..I found it was titled as a 93 which he expected but the vin on the body and frame is an 82. Meaning this thing was screwed with pretty good. Since the 93 title is rebuilt, my guess is it was wrecked and rebodied. We’ll soon find out when I tear into it.

To further complicate it the car was hit in the rear when my customer had it and not fixed properly. His cousin fixed it for him but the first time he brought it to him there was no stlye line left. So he made one out of bondo.

Clearly I have a bunch of cars Ive built and a dozen build threads but I want to build this car on the cheap to show anyone can build a nice car without spending a fortune. Im also going to do as much of the work outside as I can. May even paint it outside to show you can still do a slick paint job without a booth or even a garage. Keep up with hours and costs and see where this thing ends up.

Here is the beauty.
C28EB619-F70A-42D5-8BB3-66C301C48BD4.jpeg

Car is a shell. No interior, no fenders, no bumpers, dented up doors and junk hood.
But it has a good roof so thats what we start with.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2 users

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
22,673
8,197
203
polk county florida
:pop:
The 'fortunes' spent on rebuilding a car is not always the parts replaced and materials used, mostly the time spent massaging and fitting.
 
  • Agree
Reactions: 1 user
95steedamustang

95steedamustang

Easy to use in another rear end
SN Certified Technician
Apr 22, 2009
2,049
3,554
164
East TN
Noobz347 said:
Yes




Back to the other thing:

Perhaps this will be the one that gets:



1644774128264.png

15x9 and 15x7

1644774102285.png


:O_o:
Click to expand...
Maybe but I’ll need a deal on them cause I have no money to spend.

But that begs the question of what car to build? Aero, 4 eye, speciality fox?
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
22,673
8,197
203
polk county florida
Is the vin from the body the same as whats on the title?
Most states will put a new vin plate on the door jamb between the hinges.
 
95steedamustang

95steedamustang

Easy to use in another rear end
SN Certified Technician
Apr 22, 2009
2,049
3,554
164
East TN
General karthief said:
Is the vin from the body the same as whats on the title?
Most states will put a new vin plate on the door jamb between the hinges.
Click to expand...
Vin on the body is different then dash and door vin which are off a 93 and do match the title but no state stamps. Car has been registered and titled this way since 1998. Now it could be a front end clip but I dont think so. I ran the vins on body and it came back to an 82. GT
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
32,879
14,743
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
I had something typed out that included a lightweight, cruiser, LX, manual windows, A/C, blah blah blah...

It occurred to me that the pic above is what I was describing.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
95steedamustang

95steedamustang

Easy to use in another rear end
SN Certified Technician
Apr 22, 2009
2,049
3,554
164
East TN
Even tho I dont know what Im going to build yet. There is one thing I know. Bodywork!
051A518F-DD87-4378-9153-648B66D0B4D3.jpeg
C08528E2-1EFC-4265-AB2D-E841F24427F5.jpeg
0A74499C-273A-49E4-8189-31CB64C2D5E9.jpeg
EEE462B8-6394-4B1C-B1B4-F595CAD93F38.jpeg
B000D8B6-8A05-4A14-BB0A-35C610568E8A.jpeg
822582B7-215C-4E1F-8FD9-46959F10E34D.jpeg
E00A83AB-BF16-4877-B8CC-F5DCBB93EDA4.jpeg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
95steedamustang

95steedamustang

Easy to use in another rear end
SN Certified Technician
Apr 22, 2009
2,049
3,554
164
East TN
Was ready to prime the door again but had to throw it back on the car with storms
Coming. Right now the car is serving as parts storage and project.
A5C5D3AC-7670-4FCF-863F-C80EEB56847F.jpeg
9655E60A-DB15-4C59-8C30-5F6B87987F1A.jpeg
2669AF9B-E6AE-4573-A6E9-A57CEB929EC9.jpeg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

95steedamustang
Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 13” 84 SVO build thread
Replies
42
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
95steedamustang
95steedamustang
95steedamustang
Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 11” 88 GT T-Top build thread
Replies
61
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
95steedamustang
95steedamustang
95steedamustang
Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 10” 04 Terminator build thread
Replies
156
Views
7K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
SorsCode
SorsCode
Chythar
Paint and Body Chythar's 94 Cobra Clone Paint thread
Replies
23
Views
884
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Chythar
Chythar
TIGGER
Progress Thread Daily Driver.... 89 GT - Hatch is leaking
Replies
76
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TIGGER
TIGGER
Top Bottom