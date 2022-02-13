General karthief said: Is the vin from the body the same as whats on the title?

Most states will put a new vin plate on the door jamb between the hinges. Click to expand...

Vin on the body is different then dash and door vin which are off a 93 and do match the title but no state stamps. Car has been registered and titled this way since 1998. Now it could be a front end clip but I dont think so. I ran the vins on body and it came back to an 82. GT