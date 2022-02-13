Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 12” ?????? build thread

I thought about naming this build thread “hiding another car from @Noobz347 since he says I am always trying to sneak them in on him.

I put question marks on the title because its hard to say what this car really is or is going to be. It was donated to me and my shop.

I actually saved it from the crusher. The owner didnt want to do a high dollar build on the car because when I researched it..I found it was titled as a 93 which he expected but the vin on the body and frame is an 82. Meaning this thing was screwed with pretty good. Since the 93 title is rebuilt, my guess is it was wrecked and rebodied. We’ll soon find out when I tear into it.

To further complicate it the car was hit in the rear when my customer had it and not fixed properly. His cousin fixed it for him but the first time he brought it to him there was no stlye line left. So he made one out of bondo.

Clearly I have a bunch of cars Ive built and a dozen build threads but I want to build this car on the cheap to show anyone can build a nice car without spending a fortune. Im also going to do as much of the work outside as I can. May even paint it outside to show you can still do a slick paint job without a booth or even a garage. Keep up with hours and costs and see where this thing ends up.

Here is the beauty.
C28EB619-F70A-42D5-8BB3-66C301C48BD4.jpeg

Car is a shell. No interior, no fenders, no bumpers, dented up doors and junk hood.
But it has a good roof so thats what we start with.
 

