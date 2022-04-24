Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 13” 84 GT SVO build thread

95steedamustang

95steedamustang

Easy to use in another rear end
SN Certified Technician
Apr 22, 2009
2,015
3,482
164
East TN
I blame this one on @SorsCode. When I decided I wanted to do SVO sail panels on my 85 GT build I found he had not only a set of sail panels but some SVO cars. He was kind enough to sell me a set and in talking about these cars. i decided that since I have a 85, 86, 87, 88, 89 so on that I need a 84 and what better than an SVO. These cars have a lot of unique features. Mostly under appreciated and abused. So probably 6 months ago I started searching with the help of @SorsCode. We looked at probably 40 or so. I wasnt looking for orginial and pristine. I wanted something all there but also something I could completly redo and build. This car was near Lexington KY. I would not have been able to get the car without the help of @Willybill32 who picked the car up and then was kind enough to keep it at his place untill I could get it.
The goal with this one is to build an SVO the haters like @bird_dog0347 into fans. Stay true to the 4 banger turbo and unique SVO features but make it cool. So onto the car
64BADDD3-4CB0-4B93-82E7-2EF63E5628D9.jpeg
F28D97B7-E5B3-4597-9092-3A3AC56B69CD.jpeg
0A5D92E5-E365-4BF7-B31A-B7FAD975076E.jpeg
237877EF-4C48-4B76-B147-5168F4E62035.jpeg
54CDEBF7-447D-40B1-8971-51B46C744184.jpeg
DCFF4380-6E06-4815-8274-E9933BCAE29C.jpeg
63154A30-0F2C-457D-8033-0DAAEA4E5E8F.jpeg
481A9357-C2D8-4A44-99E3-C78F3DFCF8C3.jpeg
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

95steedamustang
Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 12” ?????? build thread
Replies
22
Views
698
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
SorsCode
SorsCode
95steedamustang
Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 11” 88 GT T-Top build thread
Replies
61
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
95steedamustang
95steedamustang
95steedamustang
Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 7” 85 GT T-Top build thread
Replies
233
Views
9K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
95steedamustang
95steedamustang
95steedamustang
Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 4” 93 Notchback build
Replies
94
Views
7K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
mansour.aref
Fox The build - 4eyed Fox - Stoppie Montoya
Replies
24
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Top Bottom