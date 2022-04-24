Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 13” 84 SVO build thread

95steedamustang

95steedamustang

Easy to use in another rear end
SN Certified Technician
Apr 22, 2009
2,032
3,518
164
East TN
I blame this one on @SorsCode. When I decided I wanted to do SVO sail panels on my 85 GT build I found he had not only a set of sail panels but some SVO cars. He was kind enough to sell me a set and in talking about these cars. i decided that since I have a 85, 86, 87, 88, 89 so on that I need a 84 and what better than an SVO. These cars have a lot of unique features. Mostly under appreciated and abused. So probably 6 months ago I started searching with the help of @SorsCode. We looked at probably 40 or so. I wasnt looking for orginial and pristine. I wanted something all there but also something I could completly redo and build. This car was near Lexington KY. I would not have been able to get the car without the help of @Willybill32 who picked the car up and then was kind enough to keep it at his place untill I could get it.
The goal with this one is to build an SVO the haters like @bird_dog0347 into fans. Stay true to the 4 banger turbo and unique SVO features but make it cool. So onto the car
64BADDD3-4CB0-4B93-82E7-2EF63E5628D9.jpeg
F28D97B7-E5B3-4597-9092-3A3AC56B69CD.jpeg
0A5D92E5-E365-4BF7-B31A-B7FAD975076E.jpeg
237877EF-4C48-4B76-B147-5168F4E62035.jpeg
54CDEBF7-447D-40B1-8971-51B46C744184.jpeg
DCFF4380-6E06-4815-8274-E9933BCAE29C.jpeg
63154A30-0F2C-457D-8033-0DAAEA4E5E8F.jpeg
481A9357-C2D8-4A44-99E3-C78F3DFCF8C3.jpeg
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Haha
Reactions: 3 users

  • Sponsors(?)


bird_dog0347

bird_dog0347

still married haven't seen testicles in years
5 Year Member
Jun 7, 2012
1,315
1,130
154
42
Little Elm, TX
Wait a minute... I never said I hated them, I said the front end looked like Sloth from the Goonies, a face only a mother could love. Or in his case, not love... That said, I respect what they were for the time they were in, but I've never wanted to own one and never could understand the "styling" choices. That said it was the 80's and I was too young to understand the cocaine and booze fueled marketing pitch meetings at that time.
 
  • Like
  • Clever
Reactions: 1 users
SorsCode

SorsCode

10 Year Member
Jun 10, 2003
824
178
73
St. Louis, MO
www.sorscode.com
bird_dog0347 said:
Wait a minute... I never said I hated them, I said the front end looked like Sloth from the Goonies, a face only a mother could love. Or in his case, not love... That said, I respect what they were for the time they were in, but I've never wanted to own one and never could understand the "styling" choices. That said it was the 80's and I was too young to understand the cocaine and booze fueled marketing pitch meetings at that time.
Click to expand...
They are an odd ball, but it’s the only Fox I’ll ever own. I’m going to run after I say this, but I’d take an SVO over a Fox Saleen everyday, oh wait I have :)
 
  • Like
  • Surprised
Reactions: 1 users
95steedamustang

95steedamustang

Easy to use in another rear end
SN Certified Technician
Apr 22, 2009
2,032
3,518
164
East TN
SorsCode said:
They are an odd ball, but it’s the only Fox I’ll ever own. I’m going to run after I say this, but I’d take an SVO over a Fox Saleen everyday, oh wait I have :)
Click to expand...
Im not sure I can get there but I do really like the SVO cars. They are very unique and have a lot of speciality parts and features. I dont think any mustang collection is complete without at least one. They are a fun lightweight car that done right can be a really cool car
 
  • Agree
Reactions: 1 users
90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
6,253
5,359
203
44
I'd like to see an ecoboost 2.3t get swapped into a SVO. I'm juggling the idea of putting one in a Factory Five '33.
 
  • Agree
Reactions: 1 user
eighty5fox

eighty5fox

Mustang Master
Sep 29, 2016
282
289
83
33
mass
Honda k20/k24 swap cheap reliable and powerful. I am sure I will get some hate for that but done right they are one badass swap
 
  • Angry
Reactions: 1 user
Olivethefet

Olivethefet

Slap me as well as point and laugh
May 17, 2018
2,445
1,821
133
41
Enterprise AL
I'm looking forward to this build! I've always liked to SVOs. I remember as a kid thinking they were not real mustangs because they didn't have a V8 in them. At that time I didn't think anything was a sports/muscle car if it didn't have a V8. I dont feel that way anymore. I dont care how mad it makes @General karthief there are lots of great i4 turbo swaps out there that done sport the blue oval. That Honda motor would make that car one badass SVO!
 
  • Like
  • Hell Yeah!
Reactions: 1 users
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
22,534
8,125
203
polk county florida
Olivethefet said:
I'm looking forward to this build! I've always liked to SVOs. I remember as a kid thinking they were not real mustangs because they didn't have a V8 in them. At that time I didn't think anything was a sports/muscle car if it didn't have a V8. I dont feel that way anymore. I dont care how mad it makes @General karthief there are lots of great i4 turbo swaps out there that done sport the blue oval. That Honda motor would make that car one badass SVO!
Click to expand...
I'm more of a purest, faithful to the blue oval. Put any Ford engine in a Ford, I don't care how 'badass' a honda engine would be. It would become just another worthless POS to me.
This is just my opinion, people that own their cars can do whatever they want, it's their car.
 
  • Agree
  • Like
Reactions: 2 users
WhiteCobra95

WhiteCobra95

5 Year Member
May 2, 2006
477
108
64
I've always liked the SVO spoiler on the hatch. It's very different from any GT or LX. Is there any performance benefit from the two-stair-step approach, or was that all styling? It definitely sets them apart from other Fox bodies.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
Olivethefet

Olivethefet

Slap me as well as point and laugh
May 17, 2018
2,445
1,821
133
41
Enterprise AL
General karthief said:
I'm more of a purest, faithful to the blue oval.
Click to expand...
In general, see what I did there, I'm with you on being a purest. Thing is I'm not aware of any of these cars being the subject of a swap. However, the Lima 2.3 can have a lot of potential if done right. They really didn't get a lot of love. If @95steedamustang could get his grubby little mits on one of these motors it would be epic!

https://esslingeracing.com/ford-2-valve-4-cyl-engines-parts/2-3l-sohc-lima-engines-parts

Maybe @SorsCode could help? A lot of money for a turbo four banger Ford, but it would be unique and worthy of a stable in what is already a mind blowingly amazing collection of rare ponies.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
95steedamustang

95steedamustang

Easy to use in another rear end
SN Certified Technician
Apr 22, 2009
2,032
3,518
164
East TN
General karthief said:
I'm more of a purest, faithful to the blue oval. Put any Ford engine in a Ford, I don't care how 'badass' a honda engine would be. It would become just another worthless POS to me.
This is just my opinion, people that own their cars can do whatever they want, it's their car.
Click to expand...
Im not a purist but I do like to build
My cars with what I think are the best parts available for the car. Like a 99/01 cobra bumper
On a mach 1 which it should have had to begin with. Or a voo doo 5.2 coyote in a 98 Saleen which is how Saleen would have built it today. But I cant with Honda or toyota or non Ford stuff. Besides. I’m an old Ford Mechanic.
I dont know how to work on anything else.
 
  • Like
  • Hell Yeah!
Reactions: 1 users
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

95steedamustang
Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 12” 82 GT build thread
Replies
23
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
95steedamustang
95steedamustang
95steedamustang
Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 11” 88 GT T-Top build thread
Replies
61
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
95steedamustang
95steedamustang
95steedamustang
Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 7” 85 GT T-Top build thread
Replies
233
Views
10K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
95steedamustang
95steedamustang
95steedamustang
Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 4” 93 Notchback build
Replies
94
Views
7K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
mansour.aref
Fox The build - 4eyed Fox - Stoppie Montoya
Replies
24
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Top Bottom