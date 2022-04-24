95steedamustang
Easy to use in another rear end
I blame this one on @SorsCode. When I decided I wanted to do SVO sail panels on my 85 GT build I found he had not only a set of sail panels but some SVO cars. He was kind enough to sell me a set and in talking about these cars. i decided that since I have a 85, 86, 87, 88, 89 so on that I need a 84 and what better than an SVO. These cars have a lot of unique features. Mostly under appreciated and abused. So probably 6 months ago I started searching with the help of @SorsCode. We looked at probably 40 or so. I wasnt looking for orginial and pristine. I wanted something all there but also something I could completly redo and build. This car was near Lexington KY. I would not have been able to get the car without the help of @Willybill32 who picked the car up and then was kind enough to keep it at his place untill I could get it.
The goal with this one is to build an SVO the haters like @bird_dog0347 into fans. Stay true to the 4 banger turbo and unique SVO features but make it cool. So onto the car
