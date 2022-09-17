Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 15” 96 Cobra build thread

The latest build car pick up is this 96 Cobra with a horrible Laser red “attempt” paint on it with black leather interior.

So I picked up this car for a couple reasons. One is I have this goal of having one Mustang from every year 1984-2004 and 1996 was one
Of 3 yrs Im missing. The other reason is I really wanted to find a car to use my other hood I didnt use on the 94 Cobra and the paint scheme I didnt get to use. Which for those that followed my orginial thread may remember the hood I did. Anyway onto the pics.
It looks rough but the body and interior actually isnt bad at all.
C20FB1F9-6ACA-49ED-8E3A-3E52FCDE2020.jpeg
66FB4098-24B7-4181-9631-0A84220CF698.jpeg
4F77A566-F189-43F0-A1A3-EB15EBA9B018.jpeg
50C0221F-F9E7-4280-A398-D6973367FDD4.jpeg
6CDD5A65-3A2E-4119-9927-4E8D305DEAE0.jpeg
34CA8E41-1B48-40D8-A7DB-DA7A7FB49480.jpeg
00A2C035-B251-442C-9641-8DB59428CFCC.jpeg
 
bird_dog0347

bird_dog0347

still married haven't seen testicles in years
10 Year Member
Jun 7, 2012
1,492
1,294
164
42
Little Elm, TX
Willybill32 said:
I told Kevin this was more competition for his time versus my car and your car!

Bill
Click to expand...
Yeah, I honestly don't mind if he spends more time on other cars the next few weeks... last few weeks have been pretty high-hour weeks for me (invoice wise) but he got ALL the rust and damage fixed and replaced.
 
bird_dog0347 said:
Yeah, I honestly don't mind if he spends more time on other cars the next few weeks... last few weeks have been pretty high-hour weeks for me (invoice wise) but he got ALL the rust and damage fixed and replaced.
Click to expand...
And honestly I hit these cars in huge spurts and after a few heavy weeks.. I can use a break from them as much as they can use a break from me. Even if I didn’t have any other cars to work on I would still set aside a year to paint one right.. because you need time to let the materials and things settle and shrink back.
Plus the human impatience factor. I too get tired of working a particular area but instead of just saying…”ah, its good enough”, i just take a break and come back to Perfect it. Rushing is never a good thing when it comes to nice paint
 
