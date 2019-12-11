Well, many on here are familiar with my 94 Cobra build thread which started off with my original car burning to the ground and rebuild has been ongoing.This car has quiet a different story. It’s had a rough life as well and will be getting the whole package rebuild by my shop.The car is a 95 Saleen S-351 #85. It was a T-code package car and was 1 of 1 from Saleen...but there are a lot of 1 of 1 cars lol! The car came up for sale in 2016 and was just outside Nashville TN. I had quiet a few people ask me about it and I advised them to stay away for it because it was a basket case of parts and I knew it was going to be an extensive project. Against my better judgement a customer of mine bought the car and asked me to pick it up. Which I did... he asked me what I would do and I came up with a plan and have been building it since. No surprise the project ran out of money and so I ended up just buying it last month and will be continuing the build as one of my personal cars. Below are some pics from before I picked up the car.