Well, many on here are familiar with my 94 Cobra build thread which started off with my original car burning to the ground and rebuild has been ongoing.
This car has quiet a different story. It’s had a rough life as well and will be getting the whole package rebuild by my shop.
The car is a 95 Saleen S-351 #85. It was a T-code package car and was 1 of 1 from Saleen...but there are a lot of 1 of 1 cars lol! The car came up for sale in 2016 and was just outside Nashville TN. I had quiet a few people ask me about it and I advised them to stay away for it because it was a basket case of parts and I knew it was going to be an extensive project. Against my better judgement a customer of mine bought the car and asked me to pick it up. Which I did... he asked me what I would do and I came up with a plan and have been building it since. No surprise the project ran out of money and so I ended up just buying it last month and will be continuing the build as one of my personal cars. Below are some pics from before I picked up the car.
