So...the guys that follow my threads probably know I have a few aero nose, sn95s and new edge cars in my collection. So it’s about time we get into a 4 eye. But never being satisfied, this one needs to be on another level. So that means more custom work on this one than any other. One word of warning. Don’t let the initial pics mislead you. It will make sense as we go along. It’s going to take a lot of parts to make this car what I want. There is no year mentioned in the title of this thread because it really doesn’t matter. This one is going to be a mostly hand built one off car.Here’s the start