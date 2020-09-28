Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 5” 86 4 eye T-TOP notch build

95steedamustang

95steedamustang

So...the guys that follow my threads probably know I have a few aero nose, sn95s and new edge cars in my collection. So it’s about time we get into a 4 eye. But never being satisfied, this one needs to be on another level. So that means more custom work on this one than any other. One word of warning. Don’t let the initial pics mislead you. It will make sense as we go along. It’s going to take a lot of parts to make this car what I want. There is no year mentioned in the title of this thread because it really doesn’t matter. This one is going to be a mostly hand built one off car.
Here’s the start
C593CCE2-0287-44B9-B351-1323A4FA37B1.jpeg
FDCA8409-173B-4009-9626-CA3093B70A1E.jpeg
0B1E1388-A214-4871-9E6A-FCC2B99D1B13.jpeg
5FAC4D66-B354-49B4-9BCE-326C9AECA470.jpeg
 
Reactions: QuickFox86, Olivethefet, Mustang5L5

stanglx2002

stanglx2002

Can you cover how to address the dent on the passenger side rear? I have one similar and are curious to see how you make the lines perfect like I know you will.
 
General karthief

General karthief

Is that a 4 eye converted to aero nose or are you converting a aero nose to 4eye?
Wait, that ain't a notch either, this is going to be interesting
 
02 281 GT

02 281 GT

I'm guessing the t-top portion of this car is a donor piece for a notch you'll be converting to t-tops?
 
95steedamustang

95steedamustang

02 281 GT said:
The horse sence of the fox forum?

I'm guessing the t-top portion of this car is a donor piece for a notch you'll be converting to t-tops?
Yep, and a bunch of other stuff from this one. If I’m doing a conversion, it will be just like a factory car. Or a little better than factory..
 
