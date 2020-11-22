Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 6” 89 Saleen #391 build

Saleen 89-391 42,xxx miles original color Dark Shadow blue 7N
I will be doing a lot of work on this car. I’m not going to go back and show all the boring block and primer pics because you can see tons of those in my other threads. This car just had old paint and a couple of small door dings when I got it. The car was sold in Michigan and spent a few years up there before being sold and moving to around Cleveland OH where I found it. Actually about an hour south. It’s a 1 of 1 car from Saleen and I think 1 of 7 saleens to get this color so pretty rare. Anyway I’ll start with the body being done and painted.
4E938048-B08C-4A61-A6AA-C1DD97B48D8C.jpeg
F0C8AD10-0E4D-4DFC-9F90-D6477F04852A.jpeg
92D2FAF4-BD94-4A09-BBA7-05FADD88BF3A.jpeg
965B4184-8834-4905-B2D3-722D1696250F.jpeg
A4114361-E989-41BF-A9C5-DA2021AB3683.jpeg
FF07DF25-B796-4C43-95C5-B28B97FE0E3F.jpeg
97B9B19C-9934-4C51-9B92-4742DB8046AF.jpeg
49D5816E-CF2F-44C9-BC68-50322F8F5E20.jpeg
8322824F-12DA-4822-BC44-04565C794C4F.jpeg
 

