Saleen 89-391 42,xxx miles original color Dark Shadow blue 7NI will be doing a lot of work on this car. I’m not going to go back and show all the boring block and primer pics because you can see tons of those in my other threads. This car just had old paint and a couple of small door dings when I got it. The car was sold in Michigan and spent a few years up there before being sold and moving to around Cleveland OH where I found it. Actually about an hour south. It’s a 1 of 1 car from Saleen and I think 1 of 7 saleens to get this color so pretty rare. Anyway I’ll start with the body being done and painted.