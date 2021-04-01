Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 8” 02 Saleen Extreme #23 build

Some would say a 20k mile all original Saleen Extreme is a good car to leave in the garage and let it collect dust and go up in value. But never being satisfied. I started slow but now its reaching build level quality so....here we go. My goal is to keep all the Saleen specific stuff but just make it cooler, faster and slicker.
Here’s some pics from June 2018 from the seller in Connecticut.
530ED1B7-3982-48AD-800D-F7A1DBBFE532.jpeg
6663C569-9FA1-4474-9D4C-1BA718757611.jpeg
03279E86-61DC-4B2F-934F-950E10C9CBE3.jpeg
A19BE446-8896-4CE6-AB7E-E083ABF04794.jpeg
D4C65BBE-BF87-4CE4-A214-14753B264C6F.jpeg
 
