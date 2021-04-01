95steedamustang
Easy to use in another rear end
SN Certified Technician
- Apr 22, 2009
- 1,388
- 2,160
- 154
Some would say a 20k mile all original Saleen Extreme is a good car to leave in the garage and let it collect dust and go up in value. But never being satisfied. I started slow but now its reaching build level quality so....here we go. My goal is to keep all the Saleen specific stuff but just make it cooler, faster and slicker.
Here’s some pics from June 2018 from the seller in Connecticut.
