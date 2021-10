Hey guys just had just needed some help finding out what the stock compression ratio is for our cars im doing a forged bottom end but have had trouble find out what stock compression ratio our cars had to get a piston dish that will hopefully get me close to stock compression . So far i have seen 9.4:1 and 9:1 and even 9.7:1 but nobody has a solid answer as what it is anything would help at this point thank.