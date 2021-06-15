01 AT Vert needs a wake up

Recently picked up an 01 GT convertible for my wife. This is the first time she’s actually been excited by a car. She may be excited, but I’m less than thrilled by the performance. I’m getting ready to pull the trigger on a shift kit and 4.10s to wake it up a little. Car has a CIA and flow masters. Not looking to make it undriveable or spend a ton. Just want it to be a little bit more lively. Are there any other simple mods for the 4.6 that can be done? 5.0s in the fox bodies have the 10minute tune to wake it up. Anything like that?
Car has 99k but seems tight.
thanks
 

