01 GT Convertible Top Replacement

cadeblade99
New Member
-
Jan 23, 2020
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 20
Hello,
I am getting ready to replace the convertible top on my 01 GT. I want a canvas top with the parchment color with heated back glass, and I’m wondering if there is a good place to order one. I am going to have it professionally done, but it is usually cheaper to source the parts yourself so that’s what I’m looking to do. Thanks!
