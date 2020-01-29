01 GT Convertible Top Replacement

cadeblade99

cadeblade99

Jan 23, 2020
Hello,
I am getting ready to replace the convertible top on my 01 GT. I want a canvas top with the parchment color with heated back glass, and I’m wondering if there is a good place to order one. I am going to have it professionally done, but it is usually cheaper to source the parts yourself so that’s what I’m looking to do. Thanks!
 

Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Mar 7, 2019
Just went thru this. Buy it yourself, and get no guarantee. Car Tops Online is where I got mine. Did it myself for $250.00 total. Estimate for close to what you want was $2,200. inc. top. I dont think so.
 
