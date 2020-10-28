01 mustang convertable 3.8

P

porkchop2245

New Member
Oct 27, 2020
1
0
1
38
greenwood de
Hey all
I bought a 01 3.8 convertable was running rough did tune up and oil change. had shop check compression and was told all was great. Drove it home plenty of power had some other small stuff to fix (brakes, shocks and struts, wiper cowl. have put about 700 miles on it checked oil and looks milky and also the raditor same way. no smoking and still has power im thinking either the intake gaskets or head gaskets but with having good compression leaning more towards the intake. Any Ideas?????
 

