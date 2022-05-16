01 mustang gt fuel issues

I just picked up a 2001 mustang gt and I’m having issues with it. The fuel pump does not prime/kick on or even attempts to do anything so I bought a brand new pump, changed it and same thing nothing happens but If we Hotwire and jumper wire stuff with a different battery the fuel pump will constantly prime and work so it’s a good pump. I’ve checked fuses under hood they’re all getting power, then number 2,8 and I think 34 fuses under the steering wheel in that fuse box are also all getting power. My theft light on the dash is blinking fast constantly but I have paper work in the car saying pats has been deleted by Garrett tuning so I’m not sure what’s going on with it. I’ve. Checked grounds, battery is good, pump works if hard wired so it’s good fuses are good, not sure what’s going on