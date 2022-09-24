01 Mustang Overheating Radiator Fan not working.... Need Help

S

shawneemac

New Member
Sep 23, 2022
1
0
0
46
San Jose , CA
I have a 2001 Mustang 3.8L V6 base model manual transmission, about 3 months ago my car over heated, which caused my radiator to explode. I replaced the radiator, did a full flush, replaced the CHT sensor, the oil pressure sensor ( because my oil pressure gauge kept fluctuating from low to middle to high frequently), was running fine, then I got a P0305 code along with a P1285, I replaced the coil pack P 0305 hasn't come back but the P1285 is still present, I have noticed that the radiator fan isn't turning on at all but I have check the power to the fan itself and the fan works but just don't turn on which I think is causing the car to overheat causing the P1285 OBD Code. The CHT that I replaced is located on the back of then engine on the driver side right before the firewall.

I don't know what else to check but I need to figure this out ASAP.

Any advice would be greatly appreciated..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KronFox90
Newbie Needs Help: Overheating
Replies
37
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
O
Sudden 147C ECT Temp.
Replies
10
Views
676
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Motorcity Angel
M
TomOsiris
Engine Help diagnose random overheating??
Replies
118
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
96pushrod
96pushrod
M
Oil pressure light on after rebuild
Replies
0
Views
283
2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech
MeAmoDeus
M
A
Overheating issue
Replies
6
Views
2K
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
AllenC
A
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu