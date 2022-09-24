01 Mustang Overheating Radiator Fan not working.... Need Help

I have a 2001 Mustang 3.8L V6 base model manual transmission, about 3 months ago my car over heated, which caused my radiator to explode. I replaced the radiator, did a full flush, replaced the CHT sensor, the oil pressure sensor ( because my oil pressure gauge kept fluctuating from low to middle to high frequently), was running fine, then I got a P0305 code along with a P1285, I replaced the coil pack P 0305 hasn't come back but the P1285 is still present, I have noticed that the radiator fan isn't turning on at all but I have check the power to the fan itself and the fan works but just don't turn on which I think is causing the car to overheat causing the P1285 OBD Code. The CHT that I replaced is located on the back of then engine on the driver side right before the firewall.



I don't know what else to check but I need to figure this out ASAP.



Any advice would be greatly appreciated..