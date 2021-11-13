$360 shipped

Lafayette, IN



I'm selling my set of 2001 Cobra export style tail light wiring harnesses that have the additional bulb socket for the amber turn signals. Ford OEM parts. They're in great condition and full working order. 5 pin connector intact with all socket seals, mount pins, and body grommets. L/H and R/H designated. They haven't been modified or cut at all. Bulbs not included.



PM me for any questions, further details, or offers. Thanks