01 v6 exhaust or vaccum leak

Hello, I'm trying to get opinions on what this sound could be. Initially I thought it was an exhaust leak but my father said it sounds more like a vaccum leak. Last week i had to replace a heater hose on the heater core and a bypass hose up front by the upper radiator hose. A day later it has started making this lawn mower like sounds when you give it gas. It sounds like it is coming from the drivers side around the intake manifold near the firewall but i could be wrong