Hey everyone. Good to be here finally! Been a user of the forums for a while. Thanks in advance for the help now and what's to come!

2001 V6 Mustang Automatic. Car wants to stall and idles rough like the battery is loseing charge and the alternator is dead. When I went to my buddies house to look at it I had forgot my multimeter so I did the diag without it. Here hows it went. Battery was dead, pulled it and charged it. Battery is from 5/19 so it should be ok. Started the car and it started ok but then ran for a little bit and stumbled and died. Then went to restart it and it had nothing. No lights, dings from the key, nothing at all. Charged the battery again it started. This time I took the battery out of the loop and let the alternator run the car alone. It stayed running just fine, until I started putting load on it. With load and in gear everytime the a/c compressor would kick it would almost stall. The battery gauge would flatline and rpms would drop. Then come back up. So we changed out the alternator. Now itll handle load just fine. But when you reconnect the battery it wants to stumble and die and then act like it has nothing. My thoughts were that it would have a really bad ground somewhere but I'm not to familiar with ford electrical systems. There is no corrosion on the terminals either. So where would I look next. Thanks again!



I am currently driving a mechanical restoration in process. A 93 fox 4cyl. Been great owning it and it alot easier to work on then most things. Gunna be doing a clutch soon.