02 GT cooling fan won't come on

Jul 7, 2016
One day my car overheated. I thought the Florida heat finally got to it and I needed more coolant. Coolant was full.

I realized the cooling fan didn't come on when I put the AC on and made the car overheat and the AC got warm.

I searched a bit and most ppl said it was the CCRM. I tested the fan by hardwiring direct to battery, it worked.

I changed the CCRM and the thermostat today... nothing. No change. Fan won't spin.

I'm starting to worry that I may have a bigger problem. Any ideas?
 

