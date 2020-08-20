02 GT cooling fan won't come on

Mustang Diplomat
One day my car overheated. I thought the Florida heat finally got to it and I needed more coolant. Coolant was full.
I realized the cooling fan didn't come on when I put the AC on and made the car overheat and the AC got warm.
I searched a bit and most ppl said it was the CCRM. I tested the fan by hardwiring direct to battery, it worked.
I changed the CCRM and the thermostat today... nothing. No change. Fan won't spin.
I'm starting to worry that I may have a bigger problem. Any ideas?
