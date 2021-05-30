Engine '02 GT - Poor Accel in Closed Loop

D

DoHxBoY

New Member
Mar 25, 2021
3
0
1
33
Florida
Hey all,

Posted prior about some issues but no dice, here is an update as I further try to figure out what the issue is.

Again, no DTC or CEL have ever occurres.

I noticed that my accelleration and bogging issues occurred after warm up, thus in Closed Loop.. after reading some other experiences with this possibly being caused by bad O2s or clogged cats, I decided to pull the O2 sensors and see how it goes.

The car def runs richer for a bit on start up and at times (you can smell it), but it overall seems the performance is better forcing it to remain OL this way.

Oddly, I still have not had any CEL or DTC show up, even with all 4 (2 up, 2 down) O2 sensors disconnected. It's been about 3 or 4 drive cycles and a total of 15 miles so far.

Another thing I noticed is that with the O2 sensors disconnected and the car forced into an Open Loop, the EGR valve stays closed too..

So, My question is now, what is the culprit robbing my performance in closed loop?

Could my O2 sensors be bad?
Clogged cats?
EGR causing issues in CL?

How should I proceed from here?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Engine Struggling engine
Replies
5
Views
854
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
B
2000 Mustang GT 4.6L Code P0302 (misfire on cylinder 2) CAN'T SOLVE!!!!!!!
Replies
5
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
McFly2
McFly2
S
Cold start bucking - 94 5.0 GT
Replies
12
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
snrusnak
S
N
2007 Mustang GT Cold Engine and Hesitation Problem
Replies
2
Views
523
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
McFly2
McFly2
R
89' Stang - MS2PNP - Post tune - Surging issues
Replies
5
Views
782
Digital Self-tuning Forum
a91what
a91what
Top Bottom