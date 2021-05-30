Hey all,



Posted prior about some issues but no dice, here is an update as I further try to figure out what the issue is.



Again, no DTC or CEL have ever occurres.



I noticed that my accelleration and bogging issues occurred after warm up, thus in Closed Loop.. after reading some other experiences with this possibly being caused by bad O2s or clogged cats, I decided to pull the O2 sensors and see how it goes.



The car def runs richer for a bit on start up and at times (you can smell it), but it overall seems the performance is better forcing it to remain OL this way.



Oddly, I still have not had any CEL or DTC show up, even with all 4 (2 up, 2 down) O2 sensors disconnected. It's been about 3 or 4 drive cycles and a total of 15 miles so far.



Another thing I noticed is that with the O2 sensors disconnected and the car forced into an Open Loop, the EGR valve stays closed too..



So, My question is now, what is the culprit robbing my performance in closed loop?



Could my O2 sensors be bad?

Clogged cats?

EGR causing issues in CL?



How should I proceed from here?