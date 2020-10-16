'02 Headlight Replacement

zookeeper

zookeeper

Founding Member
Aug 25, 2001
3,355
51
109
58
Rogue River, Oregon
I recently started driving my '02 Roush more often and decided it's time to fix some stuff that's been irritating me. First off is the headlights. A past owner put some aftermarket projector lights on it (I assume he cut up the wiring to do it) and besides the fact I hate them, they are hazed over. I want to install original type lights and found I have two options from LMR, Ford lights or SVE. The Ford lights are quite a bit more, but if the SVE lights are close or equal, I'll go that route. I bought aftermarket OEM style lights for my Fox body a few years ago, but they leaked from the start and the lens quality wasn't the same as Ford. Anyone have experience in this area?

Thanks,
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
08-09 OEM HID Using Stock Harness - Write Up
Replies
1
Views
232
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Mizter06GT
M
V
A 20 year old car, with many faults!
Replies
7
Views
653
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Cobra262
C
Mr.Roush02
For Sale 2002 Stage 2 (supercharged) Roush mustang
Replies
0
Views
105
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Mr.Roush02
Mr.Roush02
S
Electrical 96 GT Electrical mystery
Replies
3
Views
475
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
shufixer
2000 GT Headlight replacement issues
Replies
0
Views
364
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
shufixer
shufixer
Top Bottom