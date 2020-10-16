'02 Headlight Replacement

I recently started driving my '02 Roush more often and decided it's time to fix some stuff that's been irritating me. First off is the headlights. A past owner put some aftermarket projector lights on it (I assume he cut up the wiring to do it) and besides the fact I hate them, they are hazed over. I want to install original type lights and found I have two options from LMR, Ford lights or SVE. The Ford lights are quite a bit more, but if the SVE lights are close or equal, I'll go that route. I bought aftermarket OEM style lights for my Fox body a few years ago, but they leaked from the start and the lens quality wasn't the same as Ford. Anyone have experience in this area?



Thanks,