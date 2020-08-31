02 mustang GT coilovers are very bouncy

So I just installed bc racing coilovers on my mustang last weekend and the rear end is bouncing like crazy. I have messed with the damping adjusters a little bit but nothing seems to change it. The car is pretty low but I can't imagine that is affecting it this much. I can barely stay in my seat. I'm really confused as to why it is bouncing so much, I have double checked my work and it checks out. The only thing is I don't have rubber isolators in the back (I ordered some) and the spring doesn't seem like it has any tension when I jack the car up and let the axle hang. Please I am so lost with this and would really appreciate some help.