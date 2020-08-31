02 mustang GT coilovers are very bouncy

S

Slow_2v

New Member
Jul 25, 2019
2
0
1
19
Wisconsin
So I just installed bc racing coilovers on my mustang last weekend and the rear end is bouncing like crazy. I have messed with the damping adjusters a little bit but nothing seems to change it. The car is pretty low but I can't imagine that is affecting it this much. I can barely stay in my seat. I'm really confused as to why it is bouncing so much, I have double checked my work and it checks out. The only thing is I don't have rubber isolators in the back (I ordered some) and the spring doesn't seem like it has any tension when I jack the car up and let the axle hang. Please I am so lost with this and would really appreciate some help.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Andresquintana.mma Fox What coilovers are you running on your street/drag mustang? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
H Suspension 2014 Mustang Coilovers 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
H 2014 Mustang Coilovers 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
868 SOLD SVE Mustang Coilover Kit 79-93 Suspension Parts 5
CamronM Coilover Question- Are Dampeners Neccessary? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
5 1994 Mustang GT Built. 331, C4, coilovers, gears,spool etc. SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 7
V S197 Mustang (2008-2012) Suspension Kit (coilovers / panhard / camber bolts). Suspension Parts 5
F 1964-66 Mustang Coilover Front End Kit Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
J Mustang 2 coilover arms Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
N8Miller Anyone order from Modular Mustang Racing? (coilovers?) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
R 2004 Mustang 3.9L V6 Leaking Fluid or Oil 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
O For Sale 1970 Tail Light Panel - N.O.S. Interior Exterior Parts 0
G New Build: Classic Mustang on a Crown Vic chassis 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
S 2003 Mustang adjustable illumination fuse keeps blowing SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
R POWER WINDOW/ AUTO-DROP ISSUE - SOS 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 8
Mustang5L5 Interior and Upholstery 1993 Mustang Premium Radio interchangeability with other Ford radios. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
D Any info on Dunne Rite harness. 5.0 efi conversion 68 mustang. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
D Crown Vic swap mustang gt Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
justinc87 What U-Joints... 05 Mustang 4.0 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 8
H Close to finding my old 1991 LX 4-cyl.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
J Paint and Body 2012 mustang gt front lip 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Noobz347 What's it Worth? 86 GT Restoration What is it Worth?!?!? 11
T 07 Mustang GT a/c stuck on defrost 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J 2003 Mustang Brakes Pulling The Welcome Wagon 4
D Help finding 1991 Mustang 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
T Loud clunk when redlining in lst with 02 mustang? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
S For Sale 1990 Mustang LX 5.0 Blue Convertible 30k miles, original. Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
dvelek 1965 Mustang ride height - what springs are you running? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
C For Sale 1986 SVO Mustang - Tallahassee, FL Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
Tldeeter 66 Mustang 6-Cyl with A/C - heater hose 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
A Hunting idle 4.6 2v with stage one cam Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
H Just got a 2000 mustang gt with a seized engine HELP!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
M WTB/Trade wanting to buy a 1969 mustang fastback Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
9 Engine 95 5.0 mustang engine problems and codes. please help! (MAF) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
R WTB/Trade south fl mustang wanted SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
A 1997 Mustang 4.6 2v supercharged reaching 250 F and up when using A/C 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S Thanks for the add to the group. I have built custom cars for years but my current project is a 1973 Mustang Grande The Welcome Wagon 4
B 88 Mustang GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
R 1966 mustang engine swap Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
R Mustang shifting issues, very heavy clutch pedal and very hard to shift SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
deathsled For Sale 1989 Saleen Mustang located in Chicago, Illinois Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
R 1998 v-6 engine in a 1966 mustang does anyone know if this has been done 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 15
S 02 mustang electrical problem SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
dvelek Tires Rubbing 65 Mustang Need Spring Reccomendation 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
D 66 mustang wiring issue 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
M Electrical 1989 mustang 5.0 runs rich and stumbles in closed loop Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
W 1997 Mustang GT overheating badly - Tried almost everything 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
B Had a 91 mustang GT for a while now and can't seem to figure out what to put in it or leave it stock Im thinking of a 351w to put in it any ideas The Welcome Wagon 1
S Mustang II 2.8 Head 1975 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
Q 95 mustang GT misfire stalling no codes 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
Similar threads
Top Bottom