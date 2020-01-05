02 mustang starting problems...

hey everyone, this is my first post on stang net i would like to thank everyone ahead of time for taking the time to read my post and get back to me... so let’s get started:



I was on my way home from college in the city and on the expressway my 02 mustang GT severely overheated so I pulled over to the side of the road and noticed white smoke pouring out of my radiator cap.. I pulled the cap off (yes now I know very very stupid idea, I am a beginner with no smarts for this stuff) coolant went everywhere, thank god im not hurt. I called a tow and got it towed to my place to get a deeper look at it not knowing anything. My car from this point on would only turn over and needs a jump to idle. First I replaced my battery, and negative battery terminal, then it started and was very shaky. Upon closer inspection I checked the oil dip stick and I found that i milkshakey oil mixed with coolant. Like I said I am a beginner with this stuff; but I was very eager to learn on my new car that I love so I thought I would do a headgasket repair myself.



Fast forward 2 months to present and I have put the following parts newly on It:



head gaskets, valve cover gaskets, coil packs, spark plugs



I think that’s all of them, here’s my problem; now after trying a few different ideas to get the engine idling it still won’t fire for some reason. I used starter fluid to rule out fuel related issues, I exchanged for a new battery again so it’s getting enough power...



That leaves me to believe it’s some sort of spark issue or maybe im missing a sensor of some sort..?



some of my coil packs weren’t screwed down all the way to tightness and I also didn’t put dielectric grease inbetween the boot and the plug itself so I’m going to fix that today and try and go from there.



What kind of tests could I do to troubleshoot this spark issue? If timing was a culprit wouldn’t I be able to hear it being off? Before this car I was never a “car guy”, but wow after driving this mustang I really am getting into it, please help me!!!