02 pro charged gt is it worth the build for the track

I owned the car 14 years ago, and I just recently bought it back. The car is a 02 Pro charged (P-SC1) GT. When I bought the car 14 years ago it was mint and was Dyno and Tuned @ Delk Performace. I believe it was around 400 plus to rear tires. My sons long time GF drag races at a 1/8th mile track, he is wanting to run it (he ran her 68 Nova friday night and hit a perfect light second time down the track and now he is hooked, her car runs 7.80's).

It is a manual, so I know to be consistent it needs an Automatic (thought about a powerglide).

I believe the engine is stock, it does have 373 gears, X pipe exhaust, 75mm throttle body.

I would like to be in the Low 7's and would like to know what it would take to get there. Our budget is around 5k, but we are thinking about making it a father/son car and adding to it each year. Any suggestions