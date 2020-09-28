02 pro charged gt is it worth the build for the track

J

john4utvols

New Member
Sep 28, 2020
1
0
1
47
Summertown,Tn
I owned the car 14 years ago, and I just recently bought it back. The car is a 02 Pro charged (P-SC1) GT. When I bought the car 14 years ago it was mint and was Dyno and Tuned @ Delk Performace. I believe it was around 400 plus to rear tires. My sons long time GF drag races at a 1/8th mile track, he is wanting to run it (he ran her 68 Nova friday night and hit a perfect light second time down the track and now he is hooked, her car runs 7.80's).
It is a manual, so I know to be consistent it needs an Automatic (thought about a powerglide).
I believe the engine is stock, it does have 373 gears, X pipe exhaust, 75mm throttle body.
I would like to be in the Low 7's and would like to know what it would take to get there. Our budget is around 5k, but we are thinking about making it a father/son car and adding to it each year. Any suggestions
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T Expired 89 Ford Mustang Foxbody 5.0l Pro-charged Perfect Rolling Shell Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
DOHC otto Mach 1 Pro Charging the MACH ! ! ! Special Production 5
G SOLD Pro 5.0 Shifter for '03-'04 Cobra or T-56 Drivetrain Parts 1
R 2000 mustang gt pro charger help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J 1970 mustang trans am, pro touring, mad max rat rod, hot rod, race car The Welcome Wagon 5
maisonmays22 Pro-M vs Stand alone. Looking for information. Digital Self-tuning Forum 18
M Pro charger SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
arnie93lx For Sale Taylor 409 Race-Fit Pro Race Spark Plug Wires Engine and Power Adder 0
a91what Service Provided Megasquirt ECU support and Tuning Services - Tuning, Welding, Mechanic, Body Work... 5
3 For Sale Pro Turbo Kits SN95 turbo kit Engine and Power Adder Parts 2
90sickfox MS DROID PRO FOR ANDROID PHONES Digital Self-tuning Forum 21
F Installed Bilstein/Eibach Pro-Kit on my 97 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Black1987 PiMPxs vs MS3 (Pro?) vs PNP MS2 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 69
T For Sale Pro M 77mm Mass Air Meter Other Classifieds 1
N Pro charger kit upgrades 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
Onesick99GT SCT Advantage III Racer Pro Software Digital Self-tuning Forum 145
ebowie SN95 Eibach Pro system plus suspension kit. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
96pushrod Hoosier qt pro DOT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
M Engine 92 GT Vert - Fel Pro 1006 Gasket - Forgot to loosen and retorque Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S For Sale 1998 Ford SVT Cobra Black SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
A Dyno Session almost didn't happen thank to Pro M 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
killer5.0 Haltech vs Pro-M vs Holley...thoughts? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 51
MoDriver SOLD New Arp Pro 7/16" Rocker Arm Studs Part #200-7201 For Ford Small Block V8 Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
MoDriver SOLD New Arp Pro 7/16" Rocker Arm Studs Pn:200-7201 For Ford Small Block V8 Engine and Power Adder 0
bettyblue92 Pro M Efi Fuel Pump Hanger Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
BigK22 A/c With Pro Charger. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Cobra231 Pro-m Efi System 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
cleanLX Borla Pro Xs... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
7-UP BILL The Use Of Fel-pro Loc-wire Gaskets. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
RetroStang SOLD Eibach Pro-kit For 2015-17 Mustang Suspension Parts 3
John Dirks Jr WTB/Trade Wanted - Weld Pro Star Wheels Tires Brakes 0
Robert Arco Help !!! Bilstein B12 Pro Kit - Bumpstop Or No ? 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 1
0 Expired Mcleod Super Street Pro T5 T45 Clutch Nib Drivetrain Parts 0
93TRANSAM Expired Arp Pro Studs New In Box 92-09 2v+4v Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
0 Expired Brand New Mcleod 96-04 Hydraulic Clutch Kit And Mcleod Street Pro T5 T45 Clutch - Central California Engine and Power Adder Parts 4
Jason 302 Pro M Fuel Pump Hanger....thumbs Up. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
TOOLOW91 SOLD Pro M 80mm Mass Air Meter Engine and Power Adder 0
T Setting For Shaker Pro Audio 2016 Mustang Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
S SOLD Ford Racing 24lb Injectors And Pro Flow 75mm Maf Engine and Power Adder 1
S SOLD Afe Pro Dry S 31-80179 Engine Air Filter - $50 Engine and Power Adder 0
S Suspension Installing Eibach Pro Kit Springs - This Has Sucked And Keeps Sucking Worse Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
Doug Nash SOLD Msd Pro-billet Street Distributor #8477 For 351c, 351m, 400, 429, 460, Classic Mustangs For Sale 2
A Swapped A Pro-m Maf From A 96 Gt Into My 91 Gt Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
R 15 Gt With Shaker Pro Audio + Subwoffer..always On? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
TOOLOW91 SOLD Pro M 75mm Mass Air Meter Engine and Power Adder 0
M How Do You Launch Pandora On Pro Audio? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 4
LILCBRA Engine Pro Comp 24026 Intake Manifold 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 13
skiwesser11 Fel Pro 1250 Or 1262 ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
CarMichael Angelo And Some Say I Should Wear A Go-pro All The Time. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Farrell5.0 SOLD Eibach Pro-street S Coilovers $600 Suspension Parts 6
Similar threads
Top Bottom