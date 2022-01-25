Electrical 02 sensor resistance test?

Att: Jrichker So I got codes 41 and 91, I replaced the 02 sensors and the code came back. I cleared the codes and now I'm going to trace down the problem before throwing money at it. I want to check the volts at pin 29 and 43 and make sure I don't have bad ground or broken wire. I noticed in a post here that you don't want to have the power on when checking the volts, will I need to disconnect the neg battery or just not turn the ignition on? also what are the volts that I'm looking for? The next wire I will check is the Hego wire it is now connected on the driver's side head (which is aluminum) with the ground strap from the firewall attached to it. I will check the connection first then relocate it to the back of the bell housing or intake for a better ground any advice on this would be great thanks.
 

I couldnt find a vacuum leak I did a smoke test and the only leak I did find was from the egr diaphram which I replaced. Besides using carb cleaner what other area might have a vacuum leak or best way to check?
 
