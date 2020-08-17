02 V6 Ring & Pinion Swap

T

TwoClickMacVic

New Member
Aug 17, 2020
1
0
0
47
Canada
Hey all just a quick question after a bit of input.

2002 V6
(Original Owner)
Automatic
Motiv 3.73 Gears
SCT flash tuner

(more mods but no need to list them for this post)

Just recently had my gears swapped out for Motiv 3.73’s (stock 7.5 rear) by a very reputable licenced mechanic that builds and races stock cars. He was actually recommended by the local Ford Dealership.

Everything went smooth and I flashed the car for 3.73 gears.

Drove it easy and no hwy for the first day or so to break them in.

After that started driving more normal i.e. healthy shots of gas etc.

Car responded great and you could feel the difference in the gears then when it would shift from 1st to 2nd it would hit hard. Did that a couple times and I started to worry. Next day drove it home on the hwy and the whining started from the gears. Downshift from 2nd to 1st was now firm.

No real low end feel from start anymore ( feels like the old gears) but chirps when shifts from 1st to 2nd occasionally.

Anyway, brought it back to the mechanic and pinion gear was bad. (He inspected all the bearing when it was apart and they all looked perfectly fine so we didn’t use the “new” bearing kit that I purchased with the gears, just decided to hold onto them).

So now it’s all repaired and put back together but still feels lazy off the start.

Was wondering if a re-flash would make adifference?

If anyone could give their input I would greatly appreciate it. We love this car and are planning on having it for as long as we’re on this earth.

Just looking for some sound advice and not verbal diarrhoea if ya get what I mean.

Thanks in advance!

Cheers
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C For Sale Ford Performance M-4204-M Super 8.8" Traction-Lok with 3.55:1 Ring and pinion S550 Mustangs for Sale (2015+) 0
C Super 8.8 Ring and Pinion 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
C For Sale Us gear 3.08 ring and pinion Drivetrain Parts 0
C Drivetrain Super 8.8 ring and pinion 2015+ Specific Tech 4
B Ring and Pinion gear exchange 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D For Sale 3.27 ring and pinion Other Classifieds 0
S For Sale Ford OE. 8.8" 3:27 ring & pinion very nice used Other Classifieds 0
G 2011 Mustang Gt 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
P Are Bearing Kits For Ring & Pinion The Same From 2003 To 2007 ?? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
T 03 Gt Ring And Pinion Noise . 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R Ring And Pinion Wear Pattern Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
06tungstengreygt Ring And Pinion Gear Pattern 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
A Ring And Pinion Install SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
R Ring And Pinion Gear Brands SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
B Drivetrain Help With Ring And Pinion Pattern... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Cory Berg Drivetrain Ring And Pinion Install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
R My Ring And Pinion Pattern (picture) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
9 8.8 Ring and Pinion 373 with install kit Drivetrain Parts 2
O FOR SALE: 4:10 Ring & Pinion Set; 23 Tooth Speedo Gear; Royal Purple Oil Drivetrain Parts 0
O Expired FOR SALE: 4:10 Ring & Pinion Set; 23 Tooth Speedo Gear; Royal Purple Oil. Drivetrain Parts 0
O FOR SALE: 4:10 Ring & Pinion (new); 23 Tooth Speedo Gear; Royal Purple Oil. Drivetrain Parts 0
O 4:10:1 Ring & Pinion (new); 23 Tooth Speedo Gear; Royal Purple Oil FOR SALE Drivetrain Parts 0
ChickenJoe What ring & pinion is this? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
G Ring and pinion change puts car in limp mode 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
3ponyshow SN95 Ring & Pinion Set, FR EV1 30 Lb Injectors Other Classifieds 0
V8_Kind_Of_Guy reinstalling same ring and pinion, need help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
V8_Kind_Of_Guy Ring and pinion sets dont interchange!? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
A (2) sets of 8.8 Ring and Pinion gears Drivetrain Parts 2
9 Anyone Here Familar With Richmond Ring & Pinion? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
arnie93lx Ford 3:55 ring and pinion gear for 8.8 Drivetrain Parts 1
9 Ring & pinion excessive backlash Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
O 4:10 8.8" Ring & Pinion Set w/ Speedo Gear Drivetrain Parts 1
G Power steering 0 rings at the rack and pinion gear box SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
O Motive Gear ring & pinion set 4:10 ratio (new) Drivetrain Parts 0
O Motive Gear ring & pinion set 4:10 ratio (new) & Speedo Gear Drivetrain Parts 0
O Motive Gear ring & pinion set 4:10 ratio (new) & Speedo Gear Drivetrain Parts 0
M Ford Racing 8.8" 3.73 Ring & Pinion Drivetrain Parts 0
M Ford Racing 8.8" 4.10 Ring & Pinion Drivetrain Parts 0
S Ring and pinion from 97 cobra Drivetrain Parts 0
T 3.55 Ring & Pinion Drivetrain Parts 0
jd-hart Ring & Pinion Master Install Kit, Yukon, New Never Used Drivetrain Parts 0
O New Motive Gear 4:10 ring and pinion, Speedo gear and Royal Purple Oil for sale Drivetrain Parts 0
O Motive Gear ring & pinion set 4:10 ratio (new) Drivetrain Parts 1
maxine-70 3.27 ring and pinion 8.8 $45 shipped Drivetrain Parts 0
MustangLX-5.0 Looking for How-To on installing new ring and pinion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
88-378 Chrome? Ring and Pinion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
D Ford 8.8" Ring and Pinion 3.27 Drivetrain Parts 0
D Ford 8.8" Ring and Pinion 3.27 Mustang GT Cobra Drivetrain Parts 0
footbrake need help setting ring and pinion pattern Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
L Ring & Pinion Kit Part # ?? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom