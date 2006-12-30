03/04 Cobra hood, other bumper, GAP?

Stang|ess

Stang|ess

seeking cyber partner(s)
Oct 18, 2003
941
0
37
Hawaii
you know where the 2 bumper mounts are by the grille delete? drill a hole .75"-1" higher up, and remount. ill post a pic when I get home, or search "cobra gap".
 
AmBo

AmBo

Active Member
Feb 3, 2004
1,027
1
36
New Jersey
Ahhh Ray you're getting some bad info here. The fix posted above is a fix for having an 03 Cobra BUMPER and a GT HOOD. There is no current fix for the 03 Cobra hood and GT bumper.

Here is the gap:



You get over it real quick :shrug:
 
myponyrocks

myponyrocks

I have more billet on the Stang than most women ha
Apr 18, 2004
1,219
0
37
I don't see why a body shop couldn't extednd the bumper to kill that gap, the gap just detroys the lines on the car.
 
W

WillDuhhBeast

New Member
Jun 25, 2005
339
0
0
33
Jacksonville Florida
This thread came just in time for me as well. I was going to ask to see the stage 3 roush front bumper with the 03/04 cobra hood. The gap kind of depresses me, it does kill the lines, but it does seem like it could be "gotten over".


Good luck with your decision Ray.
 
