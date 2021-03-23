03/04 cobra struts with MM coilover kit on foxbody?

No. Thats right. lol. I said 550lb b/c i thought it was the max they offered. (and figured it would be too soft) And b/c detroit drift suggests 600lb on their site. But he said no 1125lb would get me back to stock body roll as if i had swaybar on. Its calculateable i guess if you know what you're doing. I dont. And dont want to figure it out b/c there is a lot that goes into it. I just need stiff as hell b/c i want no body roll/brake dive. Its so high b/c no front swaybar. Which is going to = a high wheel rate. And i dont know what that means lol. I dont care.



A lot of drift cars will run 12k/10k or close (kilograms per millimeter) which converts too 700/600 lb/in roughly. Or ex: chelsea denofa said he runs 18k in rear of one of his cars etc.. (for a reason etc etc...) 18k = 1008 lb/in.



Guy from MM said i can get any lb in any length basically. So i think id go 10" 1125lb. For starters. Just see how it feels and go from there. To go further into it, it has to do with "motion ratio" also.. I didnt tell him ima have 2" spacers on front, which will lowers spring rate further. But also its not stock, subframe connectors strut tower brace. the body roll aint even that bad as is. Its way better now with eibach sportlines and blown out rear shocks and struts on their way out, than it was stock. Far as body roll goes. Ride is smooth too on a smooth road. But big bumps are death and scary. lol. Maybe a little b/c of bumpsteer, mostly just shock absorbtion, there aint any. haha.



Motion ratio has to do with the leverage point basically. The spring in the bucket is a lot closer in so has less leverage on it and needs less spring rate than a coilover and the angle its at reduces actual spring rate. or som