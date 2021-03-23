03/04 cobra struts with MM coilover kit on foxbody?

  • Sponsors(?)


Foxslider

Foxslider

im not that much of a idiot
Oct 25, 2019
514
151
53
33
Houston, TX
Just to make a thread to keep forum alive. Ya im going to do that also. Wanted input on what people thought/expierenced on here also. But i couldnt wait and researched it myself.. I found this.. Same part # says from 1987-2004 which is weird. Cause arent new gens 1'' longer somewhere...

www.lastcallracing.com

1987-2004 Bilstein/MM2 Race Series Strut

1987-2004 Mustang, MM2 Race series strut. <ul> <li>Intended for track-driven Mustangs with front coil-over spring rates of 400 lb/in and 425 lb/in. <li>Exclusive MM valving designed for superb track performance, not for street ride quality. <li>Intended for lowered cars; the strut...
www.lastcallracing.com www.lastcallracing.com
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
35,269
11,378
224
Massachusetts
I didn't think MM made the MM2's anymore.

This is their current offering

I have the street versions. They are good quality. Only different between SN95 and 87-93 fox struts is an internal bumpstop. Length is the same. To answer your question, the 03/04 Bilstiens can be used, but the mounting flange is not as beefed up as the MM struts are for coil-over use. It's more of an issue for car with higher spring rates doing more abusive driving. I've yet to ever hear of someone tearing the strut mount off a strut during normal street use
 
  • Like
Reactions: Foxslider
Foxslider

Foxslider

im not that much of a idiot
Oct 25, 2019
514
151
53
33
Houston, TX
Cool.
Oh ya, I dont know. I just used that link to show struts fit 87-04. a.k.a the same.

Well.. I'll try it then. Just to see if it holds. I was thinking about adding weld to the strut mount. But i could try it w/o it just to see if it holds. I'm going to get stock 03 cobra bilstiens and try them out and if its somehow actually worse than that i have now, i'll get them revalved by bilstein. $75 a piece. So $300 into them, vs 600 for MM race's. MM wont revalve the stock struts to their race specs i read. I dont blame them. Also read they are the same part #. Or were.

Spoke to MM also. Suggested 1125lb front rate to get back to stock amount of body roll with swaybar on. Since i have no front swaybar from tube front and being cheap. Also b/c angle in the future stock swaybar would be in way maybe.

What length springs do you run in front?
 
Foxslider

Foxslider

im not that much of a idiot
Oct 25, 2019
514
151
53
33
Houston, TX
Ok, is there enough play in coilover to run a 10"? What i mean is on the lower coilover threaded part is there enough space to come up 2'' w/o being at the tip top of the adjustable part? I thought they could only get higher spring rates in 8''. but he said any combo is possible. So i can just run a 10 or 12 i guess technically.


Actually forgot MM mentioned a solution i forgot about also. Spring spacer if needed.
 
stanglx2002

stanglx2002

CT Material here
Mod Dude
Jul 7, 2005
1,463
1,079
164
I run 350lb 10" Springs with the MM Coil-Over Kit. 12" springs are only able to handle up 275lbs so if you are looking for more then you have to use shorter springs.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Foxslider
bird_dog0347

bird_dog0347

still married haven't seen testicles in years
Jun 7, 2012
1,136
951
154
40
Little Elm, TX
Here's what MM recommended for my car years ago, I have an IRS so the rates would be different if you don't, but I told Jack I wanted something setup for street driving with auto cross. I went with the recommendations below and the Koni SA dampers all around and I'm super happy with how it handles.

350lbs/in x 10" x 2.50" front springs
650lbs/in x 8" x 2.25" rear springs


Use the stock IRS rear swaybar.
In the front use a 1985-93 V8 1.30" (33mm) front swaybar.

For dampers, use MM2 in the front and rear or Koni SA in the front and rear. The MM2 dampers use the COP-1 and COP-4 coilover kits, where the Koni dampers use the COP-2 and COP-7 coilover kits.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Foxslider
Foxslider

Foxslider

im not that much of a idiot
Oct 25, 2019
514
151
53
33
Houston, TX
No. Thats right. lol. I said 550lb b/c i thought it was the max they offered. (and figured it would be too soft) And b/c detroit drift suggests 600lb on their site. But he said no 1125lb would get me back to stock body roll as if i had swaybar on. Its calculateable i guess if you know what you're doing. I dont. And dont want to figure it out b/c there is a lot that goes into it. I just need stiff as hell b/c i want no body roll/brake dive. Its so high b/c no front swaybar. Which is going to = a high wheel rate. And i dont know what that means lol. I dont care.

A lot of drift cars will run 12k/10k or close (kilograms per millimeter) which converts too 700/600 lb/in roughly. Or ex: chelsea denofa said he runs 18k in rear of one of his cars etc.. (for a reason etc etc...) 18k = 1008 lb/in.

Guy from MM said i can get any lb in any length basically. So i think id go 10" 1125lb. For starters. Just see how it feels and go from there. To go further into it, it has to do with "motion ratio" also.. I didnt tell him ima have 2" spacers on front, which will lowers spring rate further. But also its not stock, subframe connectors strut tower brace. the body roll aint even that bad as is. Its way better now with eibach sportlines and blown out rear shocks and struts on their way out, than it was stock. Far as body roll goes. Ride is smooth too on a smooth road. But big bumps are death and scary. lol. Maybe a little b/c of bumpsteer, mostly just shock absorbtion, there aint any. haha.

Motion ratio has to do with the leverage point basically. The spring in the bucket is a lot closer in so has less leverage on it and needs less spring rate than a coilover and the angle its at reduces actual spring rate. or som
 
Last edited:
Foxslider

Foxslider

im not that much of a idiot
Oct 25, 2019
514
151
53
33
Houston, TX
And being a mustang, i havent put it on scales, but ima guess its 60/40 front biased weight. I googled road race foxbody but no luck finding anything about spring rates. + they'de be running big swaybars since it wont be in the way and that changes everything majorly. I do now want this badass MM (tuneable) rear swaybar for the back. And there race shocks. Should set it up pretty good for my standards/budget. rear coilovers later.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Andresquintana.mma
Fox What coilovers are you running on your street/drag mustang?
Replies
12
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Boostedpimp
coilover cleanliness
Replies
7
Views
729
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Steel1
Steel1
TexasFireman
Progress Thread TxFireman’s Electric Red Coupe refresh
Replies
88
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TexasFireman
TexasFireman
Garrett_5oh
99-04 Coilovers on an 86 GT?
Replies
3
Views
422
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Garrett_5oh
Garrett_5oh
Mstng93SSP
Looking for opinion on front coilovers
Replies
16
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom