03 2 valve Bank 2 fuel trim maxed out. Bank 1 running perfect. Help!!

I bought a 03 s281 five years ago. It's been sitting for the last 3 or 4 years. Get it back out to get it hyw worthy. At first I had tons of dtc codes. Finally got all them lined out and I watch the fuel trims on the hand held go to crap. I really don't even let it run long enough for the long terms to even load. Should I? I mean bank 2 is maxed out on fuel?. Redone the header gaskets, intake manifold gaskets. New 255 fuel pump new bank 2 injectors. New evap sensors. New fuel filter 3 times. I switched the new injectors over to bank 1 to see if it would move over and of course it doesn't. I've put in all new o2 sensors and checked them for current. New intake because the oldty one was getting air in it. It like it has a vacuum leak but I can't find one anywhere. I did notice my factory fuel rail crossover black flex pipe has a pinch in it. So I ordered a new fuel rail from lethal performance. I really hope this fixes it. I just put in a brand new pi intake manifold thinking, and hoping my old one was cracked or something. But nothing. Crazy thing is for the first minute or two the fuel trims are perfect with each other then bank 2 starts putting fuel into it. My driver side spark plugs are fouled pretty bad. Passenger side are just fine. Put new plugs same thing happens. If anyone has any idea what could be going on please help. At this rate I'm about to jump buy a megasquirt ecu and just bypass the whole mass air flow crap.