03 cobra wheels on fox

Im thinking of switching from my centerline wheels to lmr 03 cobra wheels. Either way i gotta buy tires sooner then later.The date code on my rears are '99 and the fronts are '02.I was going to run 275/40 nitto DR's in the rear and whatever brand up front with 245/45'sDoes anyone have this set up with pics? the 275/40 is the same width as my 275/50 nittos that are currently onthe car and they fit fine with the quads flipped so id guess the 275/40's on a 17" wheel would be fine?