'03 GT - whining at front of engine

Quick history on the vehicle as it could relate to the issue at hand: 2003 GT, manual, 183K miles. Entire clutch assembly was replaced at 160K with all Ford components (including the TOB). Tensioner pulley/arm assembly was replaced about 8 years ago. Water pump was replaced about 5 years ago. Fuel pump was replaced last month and the fuel system was cleaned out.

I started noticing a whine yesterday coming from the front passenger side of the engine. First I was noticing it as I was coming to a stop and the engine was idling down...right around 1000 RPM the whine would start and just whine for a few seconds. As the engine continued to idle, it would stay quiet. At first, this was while the car was in 1st gear with the clutch pedal pushed in. I put it in neutral, revved the engine a little up to around 1500, and the whine would come back. It doesn't happen at higher RPM...once it's past that 1500 mark, it sounds normal.

I parked the car and checked under the hood...opening the throttle a little would make the whine happen and I kind of pinpointed it to the front of the engine, around the passenger side cylinder head. I'm hoping it's just a whiny pulley but not sure which one. I don't think it's the power steering because that's on the other side of the engine and the noise isn't coming from there. Could there be anything internal that might make a whine? Timing chains?
 

