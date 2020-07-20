William cox
New Member
-
- Jul 20, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 65
just put T-56 tranny and bell housing on now starter makes high pitched whine right after /when car starts. Turns over fine
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|A
|Mustang gt 2001 mach 460, want a double din with Apple CarPlay
|The Welcome Wagon
|3
|M
|Looking for clips to attach the rocker panel moldings and trim on a 1970 Mach I - any help is apprciated
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|0
|R
|Best RWL Tires For a 1971 Mach 1 that will be driven?
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|2
|R
|Vin decode 1972 mach 1
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|3
|New Member and Mach 1 owner
|The Welcome Wagon
|7
|2006 Mustang GT mach 1 tribute
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|8
|Mach 460 amplifiers specifics
|Mustang Sound & Shine All
|0
|J
|Front Kick Panel 71 - 73 Mach 1 fastback
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|1
|7
|1973 Mach 1 Mustang Scholarship!
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|0
|Mach 460 amplifiers
|SVT Tech Forum
|0
|S
|WTB/Trade 04 Mach 1 hood
|Interior Exterior Parts
|1
|J
|1972 Mach 1 wont go above 4k rpm
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|2
|S
|WTB 2-3.5" Cowl hood or Mach 1 Hood+Shaker kit
|Interior Exterior Parts
|0
|J
|1970 Mustang Mach 1 Intake Manifold Issue
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|1
|M
|AOD Transmission in 1972 Mach 1
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|3
|T
|Need good/affordable cooling fan for Mach 1 that does not vibrate too much
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|3
|70 Mach 1 at auction
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|1
|T
|Mach 1 Sudden Loss & Regain of Power while Driving - I believe electrical (PCM power)
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|5
|E
|All 4 Speakers not working Mach 460
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|6
|Oh My Its Time For A STEERING COLUMN: Keyed For 1970 Mach 1 Mustang
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|1
|R
|Back in a Mustang after 35 years! 2004 Mach 1 is a blast.
|The Welcome Wagon
|2
|J
|Electrical Mach 460 Speaker Harness Troubleshooting
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|2
|L
|Lets try this again. Have a 72 Mach 1, need to replace the passenger side power motor. Motor engages but the window only moves slightly
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|2
|7
|WTB/Trade 1973 Mach 1 Louvers wanted!
|Interior Exterior Parts
|0
|0
|Mach 460 system question
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|12
|D
|My Mach 460 front tweeters sound like junk at high volume
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|S
|Mach 1000 Head Unit Search
|Mustang Sound & Shine All
|0
|D
|1998 Mach 460, what I found out, and what I did...
|Mustang Sound & Shine All
|2
|M
|01 cobra or 03 Mach 1
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|99-04 Mustang Bullitt/Cobra/Mach 1 Headrest
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|R
|Headers for a 1978 Mach 1?
|1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
|5
|R
|Fox 03 mach 1 seats into foxbody
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|13
|P
|Just arrived with a 1965 289 and a 1973 Mach I - and a vacuum leak solved
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|D
|Adding a Mach 460 to a 94/95 non Mach setup?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|intermittent starting 2003 mach 1, why? good fuel pressure
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|11
|3
|New Member: 1978 M II Mach I
|1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
|12
|D
|Adding a Mach 460 to a 94/95 non Mach setup
|Mustang Sound & Shine All
|5
|M
|Progress Thread 2003 Mach stalls
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|11
|Mach 1 Terminator swap question
|SVT Tech Forum
|1
|New engine for Mach 1?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|R
|Big block radiator replacing a small block radiator in a 70 Mach 1.
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|6
|R
|96-98 Cobra Intake/Mach 1
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|J
|71 Mach 1, what transmission do I have
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|8
|L
|'71 Mach 1
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|0
|I
|1994 Mustang Gt Mach 460
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|2
|J
|03 mach 1 engine upgrades?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|D
|Mach 1 blew a plug out.... kit help
|SVT Tech Forum
|0
|L
|Progress Thread New member 70 mach build.
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|2
|04 Mach 1 Coolant leak
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|6
|69 Mach with 01 Cobra engine
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0