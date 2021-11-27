New brake rotors in the front wheels

New ball joints in front wheels

4 new tires

Koni STR.T shocks/struts (the orange ones)

SR Performance Lowering Springs - Sport (Could not find OEM Ford springs)

Maximum Motorsports Caster Camber Plates

Frame re-alignment back to Ford spec

Front fender and rear panel replaced

Hey all,I'm hoping I can find answers or advice on Mustang forums as I have an issue that I've been dealing with on my 03 V6 for a while.For context, in June I hit a pothole the size of a crater. It was either hit the pot hole, or crash into another car. The pot hole impact was so bad that I lost control of the car and hit the stone barrier in the middle of the road. I was going roughly 50. The driver side wheels were both destroyed, strut tower was bent inward about 2 inches and the chasis was bent.The repairs and parts are as follows:The exterior of the car looks new again, but the driver side of the body is still sagging about half to 3/4 of an inch lower than the passenger side. The driver side front wheel also keeps falling out of alignment with the camber falling inward no matter how many times I have the wheels aligned.Pep Boys (where I got the tires and warranty on tires/alignment) (3 different Pep Boys stores), 4 different mechanics, 3 body shops and even a mechanic that specializes in modding/restoring Mustangs have all inspected the suspension, chasis, springs, shocks, struts and control arms, with everyone giving a thumbs up to the car. If so many professionals are giving my car the thumbs up, yet the body is still sagging and the driver side front wheel keeps falling out of alignment, something isn't right. The springs are evenly aligned from the tires, to the ground, to the chasis, to the body, etc. The shocks/struts are brand new and installed properly, the frame is evenly aligned to Ford spec and the camber plates are brand new, with the passenger side camber holding alignment. There's something between the body and the chasis that's causing this, I just don't know what it is.I'm completely stumped. I hit the pot hole in June, and it has been in and out of shops getting repaired and inspected since then, thousands of dollars later. To say I'm stressed and frustrated is an understatement.Any advice on what I could do would be really appreciated.Bought the car when it had 30K miles, has 107K now. Never drove aggressively and never had any issues until I hit the pothole with 103K miles.