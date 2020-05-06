03 Mustang Throwout Bearing spins

Hi all,

I've got a 2003 Mustang GT 5 speed. Has a 2000 motor, brand new 10.5 flywheel and clutch, and a TR3650 .When the clutch is engaged I can hear the throw out bearing spinning. I've got a firewall adjuster and a double hook quadrant, but the clutch already releases at the very top of the pedal so I can't really adjust it out any more. It seems like the bearing stops spinning when the clutch disengages.



From what I've read, this isn't normal, but I can't really find a solution to my problem anywhere.



Some additional info: OEM Clutch Cable, Steeda Double Hook Quadrant, Steeda Firewall adjuster, new Valeo 10.5 clutch, Fidanza lightweight 8-bolt flywheel, McLeod clutch fork, pivot stud didn't look worn.