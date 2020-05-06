03 Mustang Throwout Bearing spins

Chaseskywalker

Jun 1, 2019
Indiana
Hi all,
I've got a 2003 Mustang GT 5 speed. Has a 2000 motor, brand new 10.5 flywheel and clutch, and a TR3650 .When the clutch is engaged I can hear the throw out bearing spinning. I've got a firewall adjuster and a double hook quadrant, but the clutch already releases at the very top of the pedal so I can't really adjust it out any more. It seems like the bearing stops spinning when the clutch disengages.

From what I've read, this isn't normal, but I can't really find a solution to my problem anywhere.

Some additional info: OEM Clutch Cable, Steeda Double Hook Quadrant, Steeda Firewall adjuster, new Valeo 10.5 clutch, Fidanza lightweight 8-bolt flywheel, McLeod clutch fork, pivot stud didn't look worn.
 

08GT500

Jul 12, 2018
Massachusetts
Hi,
Do you have an adjustable cable as well, to factor out cable stretch? Steeds makes more than one quadrant, what part # is the Steeda quadrant. Are you fighting between that adjustment and the preload, clutch slippage?
Are you running a lightened steel Fidanza, or an aluminum one with the steel insert?
OE or aftermarket TOB?
Best!
-John
 
1965 mustang convertible price
07 mustang gt convertible back seat delete
over heating on 1966 mustang
Help with DIY Sequential Brake Lights 67 Mustang
Clutch Squeal when clutch pushed in
1965 mustang convertible price
07 mustang gt convertible back seat delete
over heating on 1966 mustang
Help with DIY Sequential Brake Lights 67 Mustang
Clutch Squeal when clutch pushed in
