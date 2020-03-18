03 over heating

The only thing I haven’t done yet is replace the thermostat. My sons 03 v6 auto started dec 18 overheating when he got stuck in traffic. Replaced the fan, radiator, temp sensor, flushed the system, replaced the whole engine ( long story their) and 2 CCRM. When he gets stuck in traffic his car still pegs the gage and coolant can be heard bubbling under hood. No leaks anywhere. What an I missing besides the thermostat?

Thanks,

Nate